Punjab: Nihang Sikh kills man at Gurudwara in Phagwara over suspicion of 'sacrilege', probe underway

A Nihang Sikh on Tuesday killed a young man at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib in Punjab's Phagwara, on suspicions of "sacrilege", as per information provided by the police. Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation, Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh said.

"A Nihang Sikh killed a youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib over suspicions of sacrilege. Senior Police officials are present at the spot. Further investigation is underway," the SP stated.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.

