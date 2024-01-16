Tuesday, January 16, 2024
     
  4. Punjab: Nihang Sikh kills man at Gurudwara in Phagwara over suspicion of 'sacrilege', probe underway

Punjab: Nihang Sikh kills man at Gurudwara in Phagwara over suspicion of 'sacrilege', probe underway

In the past few years, Punjab has experienced numerous incidents of sacrilege. This is the second incident of violence involving Nihang Sikhs in the past three months in Punjab.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Phagwara Updated on: January 16, 2024 10:55 IST
Nihang Sikh, Nihang Sikh kills man, Punjab Police
Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A Nihang Sikh on Tuesday killed a young man at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib in Punjab's Phagwara, on suspicions of "sacrilege", as per information provided by the police. Following the incident, senior police officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation, Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh said. 

"A Nihang Sikh killed a youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib over suspicions of sacrilege. Senior Police officials are present at the spot. Further investigation is underway," the SP stated. 

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

ALSO READ: Morinda sacrilege incident: Accused Jasvir Singh dies at Mansa civil hospital, police inform

