Punjab issues new Covid guidelines regarding entry in state, gatherings in social events. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees at bus stand in Amritsar.

Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Thursday issued new Covid guidelines regarding the entry of people from other states and gathering in social events.

According to new guidelines, people coming from other states via road and flights will have to carry RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or they should be fully vaccinated.

For gathering in social events, not more than 150 people in indoor functions and 300 in open spaces will be allowed. These new guidelines will remain effective till September 15.

Also, gyms, cinemas, restaurants will function with 50 percent capacity.

On Wednesday, Punjab recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases which took the infection tally to 6,00,651, while one more fatality took the death toll to 16,434.

The only Covid-related death was reported from Sangrur, it said. The death toll also includes two fatalities which were not reported earlier. The number of active cases in the state stands at 330, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported six followed by five in Ferozepur and four in Ludhiana, it said.

ALSO READ | 14 dead, including 12 children due to dengue-like viral fever in UP's Mathura

Twenty-eight people recovered from the infection, taking overall recoveries to 5,83,887, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported two more cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 65,108, according to a health bulletin.

The death of a 31-year-old man took the fatality count to 814, it said.

The number of active cases in the city stands at 37, while the overall recoveries have reached 64,257, the bulletin added.

ALSO READ | 'All is not well', says Harish Rawat amid raging Punjab Congress infighting

Latest India News