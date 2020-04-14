Image Source : PTI Punjab: Mohali COVID-19 positive cases reach 56

The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab's Mohali has reached 56 after new positive cases were found in Jawaharpur village under Dera Bassi, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Mohali is 2. The village had reported several coronavirus cases earlier.

A 56-year old woman, a family member of an already positive case and a 38-year-old woman have tested positive for COVID-19.

"A 56-year old woman, a family member of an already positive case and a 38-year-old woman have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Mohali is 56," said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.

Earlier on April 11, at least 34 coronavirus positive cases were found in Mohali's village, Jwaharpur. Among the infected people in the village, two were died due to the disease while five others were cured.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu handed over 100 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Civil Surgeon Dr Manjit Singh at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, on Tuesday, as per The Tribune's report.

As per the latest data provided by Punjab's Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 170.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged, one migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 10,000; 339 dead. Check state-wise list

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage