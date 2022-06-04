Punjab: On camera, youth murdered in busy Moga market by mob

Follow us on Image Source : @SHEHZAD_IND In a video which surfaced on social media, Raj can be seen being brutally attacked by the assailants.

Punjab: A 28-year-old man was brutally murdered in a busy market in Punjab's Moga district by five to six assailants, informed police on Saturday. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera and has surfaced on social media.

Desh Raj, the victim, was attacked with swords on Friday. He bore cuts near his ear and neck, and also suffered injuries on one of his legs. He has been declared brought dead at the civil hospital, police added. According to police, the victim had an altercation with the accused some days ago over some issue.

In a video which surfaced on social media, Raj can be seen being brutally attacked by the assailants. Station House Officer (Nihal Singh Wala) Partap Singh said three of the assailants have been identified, and efforts were on to nab all the attackers. He said a case of murder has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is underway.

(agencies inputs)

Also Watch | Delhi: Gruesome murder caught on CCTV, man stabbed, head smashed with bricks | WATCH

Latest India News