Major fire erupts in Ludhiana as fuel tanker overturns on Khanna flyover | VIDEO

A significant fire incident unfolded near Khanna in Punjab as a fuel tanker overturned on a flyover, causing a massive blaze. Despite the flames spreading across the flyover, traffic below continued to operate normally. Firefighting teams, comprising 4-5 fire tenders along with civil and police administration, swiftly responded to the emergency after receiving information about the incident around 12:30 pm. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported, and the situation is currently under control.

SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal provided details, stating, "We received info at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker has caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover. 4-5 fire tenders along with the civil and police administration immediately reached the spot. The situation is under control. Traffic has been diverted..." The fire resulted from an oil tanker colliding with the flyover divider after overturning.