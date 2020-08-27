Punjab imposes lockdown on all days from 7 pm to 5 am to contain coronavirus spread

Image Source : AP Punjab imposes lockdown on all days to curb coronavirus spread.

Punjab government has imposed lockdown in the state from 7 PM to 5 AM on all days to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealed to all other legislators who had come in contact with 29 lawmakers who tested positive for coronavirus to avoid attending the one-day Monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled to be held on Friday.

The Chief Minister reiterated his appeal to all political parties to refrain from physical protests at this critical juncture, when cases in the state were spiralling and projected to see a major spike in the coming weeks.

He also ordered rapid testing machines for early results to be installed in the Vidhan Sabha premises, as well as Punjab Bhawan and legislators' hostel, for testing ahead of the session, where only those who have tested negative for Covid within 48 hours prior to the start of the session will be allowed.

During a review meeting with the Chief Minister and other officials, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan appealed to all political parties that their legislators who had come in contact with Covid positive colleagues should reach the Assembly premises early for testing in case they wish to attend.

