Punjab: In Amritsar, man kills 20-yr-old daughter, ties body to motorcycle and drags it through village

In a gruesome case of crime, a man was on Friday arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter, tying her body to a motorcycle and dragging it through his village in Amritsar, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kuldeep Singh said the incident occurred in Muchhal village under Jandiala town.

According to reports, accused Bau, a Nihang Sikh who works as a labourer killed his daughter for spending a day away from home and then tied her body to a motorcycle and dragged it through the village, police on Friday said.

In the footage captured in CCTV camera, the body can be seen dragged by a two-wheeler. He later dumped the body on a railway track.

Police said Bau's daughter left home on Wednesday without informing anyone in the family and returned on Thursday. Singh said Bau was angry at her daughter over this and when she returned home, he beat her up and murdered her using a sharp-edged weapon. The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and arrested, the DSP said.

Report by Vishal Sharma

