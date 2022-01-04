Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
Punjab imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am; bars, cinemas halls, malls to work at 50% capacity. Details

Punjab government has imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am amid concern over the third wave following the omicron outbreak.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2022 10:50 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Punjab government has imposed night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions from 10 pm to 5 am amid concern over the third Covid wave following the Omicron outbreak.

According to the circular, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will now operate at 50 per cent capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated. Gyms will remain closed.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government as well as private offices. More to follow.

