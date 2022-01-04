Punjab imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am; bars, cinemas halls, malls to work at 50% capacity. Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Punjab government has imposed night curfew in municipal areas with certain exceptions from 10 pm to 5 am amid concern over the third Covid wave following the Omicron outbreak.

According to the circular, bars, cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas will now operate at 50 per cent capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated. Gyms will remain closed.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend government as well as private offices. More to follow.

