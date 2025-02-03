Punjab: How Bhagwant Mann government's Aam Aadmi Clinics revolutionised public healthcare system

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government's 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' (ACCs) scheme turned out to be a revolutionary policy in the healthcare sector as it offers free optimum medical treatment to the people of the state. Launched in August 2022 by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Clinics gained immense popularity among people. According to Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh, more than two crore people availed themselves of free medical treatment at Aam Aadmi Clinics between September 2024 to August 2022. The Mann government operates 850 such clinics in the state. Besides free medical treatment, these clinics also offer 80 types of free medicines. Chief Minister Mann hailed Aam Aadmi Clinics, saying the scheme will go a long way in imparting free quality treatment to people in Punjab.

58,900 patients visit Aam Aadmi Clinics daily

Aam Aadmi Clinics serve around 58,900 patients daily, with an average of 70 people visiting each facility. Out of two crore visitors, 90 lakh visits showcased the broad accessibility of the clinics, while 1.10 crore visits were re-visits, indicating the trust and satisfaction of the patients, a statement released by the government in September read.

Centre, Punjab government agree to co-branding of Aam Aadmi Clinics

Earlier in November, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh had said the state government and the Centre reached a consensus on the co-branding of 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' set up in buildings funded by both the Centre and the state government.

38 types of free diagnostic tests at ACCs

Besides free medical treatment, Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab offer 80 types of free medicines and 38 types of free diagnostic tests.

Rs 1,030 crore of people saved, says government

According to the Punjab government, since the commencement of Aam Aadmi Clinics in 2022, these clinics have played a crucial role in reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for individuals by Rs 1,030 crore.

Global praises for Aam Aadmi Clinics

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-Moon, who visited the Delhi government's Mohalla Clinic in September 2018, praised the AAP government's initiative. "Mohalla clinics and polyclinics are examples of what governments and politicians should do for the people. I deeply appreciate the chief minister and the health minister," he said during his Delhi visit. Punjab's Aam Aadmi Clinics were set up in line with Delhi's Mohalla clinics, a key highlight of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) manifesto.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)