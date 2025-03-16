Punjab govt to not extend NSA duration for Amritpal Singh's seven accomplices: Sources Singh and his associates are accused in the Ajnala police station attack case. On 23 February 2023, a mob of about 200-250 people armed with deadly weapons led by Amritpal attacked Ajnala police station to free one of their associates from custody.

The Punjab government has decided not to extend the duration of the National Security Act (NSA) for seven associates of Amritpal Singh, who are currently detained in Dibrugarh jail. These individuals are accused of being involved in the attack on the Ajnala police station. The government now plans to prosecute them in this case. The seven accused will be brought to Punjab for legal proceedings. Meanwhile, no decision has been made yet regarding the cases of Amritpal Singh and his two other associates, according to sources.

Amritpal Singh granted leaves

In a related development, the Central Government recently informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Amritpal Singh, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib, has been granted a 54-day leave while incarcerated. This information was shared by Additional Solicitor General Satpal Jain, presenting a letter from the Lok Sabha Secretariat dated March 11. The letter states that Amritpal Singh has been allowed to be absent from Parliament on the following dates: June 24 to July 2, 2024; July 22 to August 9, 2024; and November 25 to December 20, 2024.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumit Goel, noted that the applicant had been concerned about the possibility of being disqualified from Parliament, but the letter alleviated those concerns.

In his petition, Amritpal Singh sought permission to meet with officials and ministers for local development work under the MP fund. The bench suggested that he address the matter with the Lok Sabha Speaker, as parliamentary proceedings are governed by specific rules.

Amritpal Singh’s detention in Dibrugarh central jail

Amritpal Singh, leader of the 'Waris Punjab De' organisation, is currently detained under the National Security Act (NSA) at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. In his petition, he requested permission to attend Parliament sessions, arguing that his prolonged absence violates his constitutional rights and leaves his constituency unrepresented. He also raised concerns that if his absence extends beyond 60 days, his seat could be declared vacant, potentially affecting nearly 1.9 million voters in his constituency.