Punjab Govt sets up helpline, deploys officials to ensure return of Punjabis stranded in Middle East

Chandigarh:

In a decisive move to safeguard the interests of Punjabis caught in the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, the Punjab Government has taken swift and proactive steps to ensure their safe, smooth, and hassle-free return to India. Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state government has established a dedicated 24×7 helpline with immediate effect to assist Punjabis stranded in the strife-torn region.



To ensure effective coordination and prompt response, two senior officers of the Punjab Government have been assigned key responsibilities to monitor and manage the entire process.

Additional Director General of Police RK Jaiswal has been appointed as the overall In-charge of the helpline, while Vimal Setia, Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs, will serve as the Nodal Officer responsible for coordination and monitoring of all related efforts.

Officials asked to coordinate with MEA

The Nodal Officer has been directed to remain in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to closely track and coordinate evacuation measures and safety arrangements for Punjabis stranded across the Middle East and other affected regions.

A comprehensive system has also been put in place to record and monitor all calls received on the helpline, ensuring that every request for assistance is addressed promptly. Matters requiring intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs or other relevant authorities will be escalated and pursued on priority.

Committed to extending all possible help, says CM Mann

Reaffirming the state’s commitment, CM Mann stated that the initiative has been launched in view of the emerging situation concerning residents of Punjab currently stranded in the Middle East and nearby countries.

“This step has been taken to provide necessary assistance and support to our people and their families during this grave and unforeseen crisis. The Punjab Government stands firmly with the Punjabis stuck in the Gulf region and is fully committed to extending all possible support and cooperation to them,” he said.