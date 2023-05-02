Punjab govt switches to new work timings, does away with 9 to 5 time-table

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab government has announced new office timings for employees in order to save power expenses and improve productivity. The government offices in Punjab will now work from 7:30 am to 2 pm.

In the new schedule, the Bhagwant Mann government has done away with the half-an-hour lunch break. Still, employees will work an hour less than before.

For the next two-and-a-half months, the office timings are 7:30 am to 2 pm instead of the usual 9 am to 5 pm.

New time-table to be followed till July 15

The new work hours will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of Rs 40-42 crore, according to officials.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who along with his staff arrived at Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh at 7:28 am, went straight to his office before later addressing the media. He said the new work hours will ensure that maximum sunlight is utilised in government offices.

"Before implementing this decision, we talked to the employees and the people and they agreed (to the decision on the changed timings)," Mann told reporters.

He said the move will help save power and added that "power is a big issue".

Government employees, from IAS, IPS officers to superintendents and peons, were seen heading to their respective offices at many places in Punjab before the deadline of 7:30 am.

Cabinet ministers too adhered to the new timeline as they reached their offices before time.

“Good Morning Punjab... Work is Worship... Great initiative by @PunjabGovtIndia to change Office timings from 7:30am to 2pm. Small steps will lead to GREAT Achievements & Unparalleled Heights under dynamic leadership of @BhagwantMann ji... Lets all work together for this Dream," Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

