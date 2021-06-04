Punjab govt making profits by selling vaccine to private hospitals: BJP

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab govt making profits by selling vaccine to private hospitals at exorbitant price: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of deserting the people of Punjab during the time of crisis as the party high command has summoned MLAs and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to Delhi to resolve infighting ahead of the next year's Assembly elections. Addressing the media in Delhi, senior party leader Prakash Javadekar said that the Congress government is making profits by selling vaccines to private hospitals at exorbitant price.

"Rahul Gandhi should first look after his state rather than giving lectures to others. Punjab government has been provided more than 1.40 lakh doses of Covaxin at Rs 400 and they have given it to 20 private hospitals at Rs 1,000," he said, adding that the 'entire Punjab government is in Delhi'.

Earlier today, Amarinder Singh appeared before the three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve differences with MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu. The panel constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve factionalism in the Punjab unit comprises Kharge, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and former MP JP Aggarwal.

According to media reports, the Punjab government is selling Covaxin procured under the state quota to private hospitals. It is making a profit of Rs 660 per dose in the name of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The hospitals charging over Rs 1,500 for each jab, thus making profits of more than Rs 500.

