Punjab govt launches Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna: Three crore locals to get free treatment A major healthcare initiative. The Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana promised free and cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year for every eligible resident of the state.

Chandigarh:

Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday launched Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna. As part of the scheme, over three crore Punjabis from 65 lakh families in Punjab will receive health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per year at over 900 government and private hospitals in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Know all about 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana'

A major healthcare initiative. The Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana promised free and cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year for every eligible resident of the state.

The scheme was formally launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a public event in Chandigarh.

Patients to get free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said, "Today I launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana' with National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal ji in Chandigarh. Under this scheme, people will get free and best treatment up to Rs 10 lakh every year."

The scheme aimed to benefit around 3 crore people across Punjab, covering permanent residents, including government employees and pensioners.

The Punjab government in a statement earlier said that the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana health cards would be issued to all eligible citizens, and treatment would be available free of cost in both government and private hospitals empanelled under the scheme.

Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana will cover around 3 crore people

CM Mann said, “The Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana will cover around 3 crore population of Punjab. MMSY health cards will be issued to permanent residents of the state including government employees and pensioners. Free and cashless treatment will be provided in all government and private hospitals through this card."

Furthermore, highlighting the government's commitment to public welfare, Mann stated, "It is our responsibility to provide the best facilities in the field of health to Punjab, which we are fulfilling with full dedication and commitment."