Punjab govt has withdrawn SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia's Z+ security cover, claims Sukhbir Singh Badal Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, when the then chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government was in power.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday claimed the Punjab government of targeting his party, alleging that the AAP-led administration had withdrawn the security cover of senior leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia as part of a "witch-hunt."

Former SAD president Badal further alleged that the AAP government was attempting to "implicate" his brother-in-law, Majithia, in a drug case.

What did Sukhbir Singh Badal say?

"Withdrawal of the entire Z+ security cover of Bikram Singh Majithia confirms beyond doubt the dangerous and deadly designs of the AAP government against the SAD leadership," claimed Badal in a post on X.

"This decision has to be seen alongside the massive 'witch-hunt' launched by the AAP government against Majithia. They are trying to falsely implicate him in drug cases even after their supremo Arvind Kejriwal has apologised in writing to the Akali leader for his false allegations on the drug issue," he alleged.

"Withdrawal of security to Majithia has to be seen with the govt's complicity in the failed lethal attempt on my life - an attempt foiled only with divine intervention of Guru Sahiban," alleged Badal.

Badal on assassination attempt

Badal further mentioned about a bid on his life outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar in December by Narain Singh Chaura. "The govt’s deliberate weak handling of the shocking assassination attempt at Sri Harmandar Sahib resulting in easy bail to the accused further underlining its horrific designs. This sequence of events should leave no one in any doubt where our opponents are trying to push the State," he said.

Notably, on December 6, Badal had escaped a bid on his life when Chaura fired from a close range at Punjab's former deputy chief minister at the Golden Temple's entrance but missed as plainclothes policemen overpowered him. On March 26, Chaura was granted bail by a court in Amritsar.

Bikram Singh Majithia on his security cover

Majithia too condemned the state government for the withdrawal of his security cover. "When they failed in silencing my voice, they withdrew my security on the evening of March 29," he said.

Majithia claimed that the Punjab Police has constituted a fifth Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the 2021 drug case against him. The new SIT is now led by Assistant Inspector General (Provisioning) Varun Sharma, who has replaced Deputy Inspector General H.S. Bhullar.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government. The case was based on a 2018 report from the anti-drug Special Task Force, and the FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

Majithia had spent over five months in Patiala jail before being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

