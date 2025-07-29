Punjab declares gazetted holiday on July 31 to mark Udham Singh’s martyrdom | What all will remain closed? The Punjab government has declared a gazetted holiday on July 31 to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. All state government offices, educational institutions, and boards and corporations will remain closed. A state-level tribute event will also be held in Sunam, his birthplace.

New Delhi:

The Punjab government has declared July 31, the martyrdom day of revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh, as a gazetted holiday, with all state government offices, boards, and corporations to remain closed that day. Sardar Udham Singh, born in 1899, is widely revered across Punjab and India for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating O'Dwyer in London in 1940. Singh’s act of defiance has since become a symbol of resistance to colonialism.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Punjab Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Aman Arora said the decision honours the legacy of Udham Singh, who was executed on July 31, 1940, in London’s Pentonville Prison for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in retaliation for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Arora also said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the central government, requesting that the Patiala-Bhawanigarh national highway stretch be named after Udham Singh. The Bhawanigarh–Sunam–Bhikhi–Kot Shamir road has already been renamed in his honour.

He added that the Punjab government will organise a state-level function in Sunam, Sangrur district, Udham Singh’s birthplace, on July 31. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Mann, will attend the event and pay floral tributes to the revolutionary.

What will remain closed on July 31?

All state government offices and departments Educational institutions and universities under the Punjab government Offices of all boards and corporations

Political message of the move

The announcement has drawn praise from Aam Aadmi Party leaders and several citizens of Punjab. Many thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying the decision is more than just a holiday, it marks an effort to honour a forgotten chapter of history and bring due recognition to Udham Singh’s legacy.

(With PTI inputs)