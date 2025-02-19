Punjab govt cracks down on corruption, dismisses 52 police officers from service in state The action comes just two days after the suspension of the District Commissioner of Muktsar on the charges of irregularities. The anti-corruption drive has gained momentum in Punjab, especially after AAP’s recent electoral setback in Delhi.

In a major crackdown on corruption within the Punjab Police Department, the Bhagwant Mann-led government has taken strict action by dismissing 52 police officers who were found guilty of misconduct. The action comes just two days after the suspension of the District Commissioner of Muktsar on the charges of irregularities.

Govt on high alert against corruption

Notably, the Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on corruption and illegal activities, adopting a strict zero-tolerance policy against bribery and misconduct. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made it clear that corruption at any level -- be it among administrative officers, police personnel, or political leaders -- will not be tolerated. To strengthen this fight, the government has launched an anti-corruption helpline (9501200200) and urged people to report instances of bribery through audio or video recordings. The CM has encouraged the public to use the helpline if they encounter any corrupt practices, assuring strict legal action against guilty officials.

Tougher measures following AAP's defeat in Delhi

The anti-corruption drive has gained momentum in Punjab, especially after AAP’s recent electoral setback in Delhi. Determined to project a clean and efficient governance model, the state government has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure corruption-free administration in their respective areas. Officials failing to comply with these directives will face strict disciplinary action, as per government sources.

