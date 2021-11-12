Punjab govt to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to those arrested for Delhi Jan 26 violence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Protesting farmers had barged into the Red Fort resorting to large scale violence in Delhi on January 26, 2021.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced that the state government will provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people who were arrested for violence in Delhi on January 26 this year during farmers' tractor march.

"Reiterating My Govt’s stand to support the ongoing #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws, We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26th January, 2021," CM Channi tweeted.

Farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws had sought permission for a tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day. The tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the capital city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Capitol Hill-like moment as protesting farmers go on rampage, lay siege on Red Fort

Latest India News