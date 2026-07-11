Punjab government transfers Rs 1,147 crore to 33 lakh women under Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

Chandigarh:

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has released Rs 1,147 crore directly into the bank accounts of nearly 33 lakh women across the state under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) till now. The amount was transferred to the beneficiaries, who completed their registrations by June 25.

So far, over 66 lakh women have enrolled themselves under this.

According to the state government, beneficiaries from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category were transferred Rs 4,500 each, comprising three monthly instalments of Rs 1,500 each, while beneficiaries from all other categories received Rs 3,000 each, comprising three monthly instalments of Rs 1,000 each.

Punjab's Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr Baljit Kaur, said the successful completion of the first payment cycle reflects the government’s resolve to ensure that financial assistance reaches every eligible woman directly and transparently.

“The Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana has been launched to provide financial security and dignity to women. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives the assistance in a transparent and timely manner. No eligible woman will be left out,” said Kaur.

Kaur said the scheme is providing women with direct financial support without affecting any existing welfare benefits. Women already receiving widow, disability or old-age pensions will continue to receive those benefits separately, making the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana an additional layer of social security, the minister said.

Across Punjab, women who received the first instalment described it as a moment of pride, saying that for many of them it was the first time money had been credited directly into their own bank accounts.

Kuldeep Kaur, a resident of Mustaba Jatta village in Gurdaspur district, described receiving the first payment as one of the most emotional moments of her life. “I am very happy that I have received my own income in my own bank account. I have never earned any money before this. When I received the message about three instalments on my mobile phone, I felt overjoyed. May God bless the Punjab Government and our Chief Minister for giving us this feeling of self-respect,” she said.

“Earlier, many people believed that sons were more valuable than daughters. That thinking is slowly changing. Families with daughters now feel more secure because women have their own financial support. I have become respectable for my husband,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Harmeet Kaur from Ghummankalan village, said she first learnt about the scheme during a village awareness camp. “I shall spend this money on my suits and some on household things. I am feeling so happy. I am also earning now,” she said.

“A daughter is not a burden; she is the pride of the family. This money will help in educating girls and empowering them. When we educate and empower a girl, we build a brighter future for the entire family and society,” she added.

Kiran, a widow from Dhuri in Sangrur district, said the financial assistance would provide much-needed support during a difficult phase of her life. “For me, this is a big amount. I am a widow and very poor. There is no earning member in my family. This will be a great help. I thank the Chief Minister," she said.

Similarly, Reeta, a daily wage labourer from a village in Gurdaspur district, said the financial assistance had eased some of her household concerns. “I got information from the Anganwadi Centre and filled my form with their help. My husband and I are daily wage labourers. This is a great help. I can now spend this amount on my own needs,” she said.