Punjab: Schools closed till August 26 due to heavy rains

Punjab: In the wake of heavy rains, the Punjab government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all schools till August 26. According to Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains the states government has ordered holidays with immediate effect in all schools.

The order from the state government is effective for all schools including- government, aided, recognised and private. The major development came in view of heavy rains, which have caused flooding in different districts of the state.

"Red" alert for various places

Several parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, which led to flood-like situations on many roads and low-lying areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Chandigarh and Ambala in Punjab today (August 23).

It has been raining heavily in several parts of the state since last night. IMD also issued an 'orange' alert for Rupnagar (formerly known as Ropar) and Patiala on Wednesday. As per the weather report, it will rain heavily in various parts of Punjab in the next few hours.

Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted for Himachal

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur in many places in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in a few places in the Districts of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu today.

