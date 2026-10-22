One portal, one point of contact, 45 days: How Punjab is fast-tracking investor approvals

The Punjab government is strengthening its digital ecosystem to simplify and expedite the approval process for investors. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the "Passbook," the financial incentive module of the "Fast-Track Punjab" portal, in Chandigarh on October 8, 2026. The government also launched the "HUNAR Punjab" portal alongside it. According to the government, investors can now apply online, pay fees, track approval status, and view information on available financial incentives on the portal.

Complete process from one portal, one contact centre

This Punjab government initiative aims to save investors from the hassle of visiting multiple government offices. "Invest Punjab" has been created as a single point of contact for investors, providing assistance from initial investment discussions to approvals, construction, production, and future business expansion. The Punjab government describes its system as one office, one portal, "Single Window-Single Pen" and single-point responsibility. Its purpose is to establish accountability and improve coordination between various departments.

Information on online application, fees and approval status

Through "Fast-Track Punjab," investors can apply online, pay fees, and track their application status. The portal offers access to over 200 business services and nearly 50 key regulatory approvals. "Investors applying through the FastTrack Punjab Portal will receive all approvals within 45 days," the Chief Minister said on October 8, 2026.

Our approach is simple. Investors should receive clear policies, quick decisions and complete support throughout the life of their projects.

There is also a provision for auto-deemed approval in cases implemented under the "Single Window-Single Pen" system. This means that if a decision is not made within the stipulated timeframe, the approval may be deemed granted, subject to the relevant terms and conditions.

Information on financial incentives will now be visible on the portal

The introduction of the "Passbook" module provides investors with a single window for information on the financial incentives available to them. They will also be able to check the status of these incentives through the portal. This will reduce the need for them to rely on multiple offices and processes. Chief Minister Mann said.

Investors will be able to track these incentives through the portal instead of having to depend on multiple offices and processes.

The objective of this facility is to increase transparency in information related to financial incentives and simplify the process for investors.

Efforts to reduce delays through digital systems in departments

The government has implemented e-office and online systems in various departments to reduce unnecessary delays and increase accountability. Industry and Investment Minister Aman Arora said his department is digitising the entire process to reduce obstacles in getting investment projects approved. The government says the digital system will make application monitoring easier and allow investors to stay informed about the progress of their projects.

Changes in the rules for starting a business

On June 1, during a meeting with a delegation from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the Chief Minister announced amendments to the Punjab Right to Business Act. These amendments included a provision for granting in-principle approvals within a stipulated timeframe. The amendments also mentioned a PAN-based identification system for business identification. These measures aim to simplify the business start-up process and ensure investors have timely access to necessary approvals at the initial stage.

Punjab gets national recognition for business reforms

In November 2025, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognised Punjab as a "Top Achiever" under the Business Reforms Action Plan 2024. According to a report in The Week, this recognition was given for reforms in various sectors, including business start-up, construction permit facilitation, investment promotion, and healthcare. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that since 2022, Punjab has received investments worth ₹1.89 lakh crore, creating 6.31 lakh new jobs. Through digital initiatives like "Fast-Track Punjab" and "Passbook," the government aims to simplify the process, increase transparency, and make investment timely.