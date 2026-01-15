Punjab government aims to instil sports culture in youth to keep them away from drug addiction Punjab Government, under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann, is focusing on positively channeling the immense energy of Punjab's youth and, at the same time, keeping them away from drug addiction.

New Delhi:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has confirmed that his government is aiming to steer young people away from drug addiction. He has also highlighted that they have launched the 'Yudh Nashayen Virudh' campaign for the same reason, and that is the very reason why the state is witnessing a transformation.

To further combat drug addiction, Mann confirmed he would soon start the construction of 13,000 ultra-modern stadiums and playgrounds across Punjab. Moreover, among them, work on 3,083 such stadiums is already underway in the first phase.

"The aim is to instil a sporting culture in the state and steer young people away from the scourge of drug addiction. These stadiums will be instrumental in the promotion of sporting spirit across the state, especially at the village level,” Mann said.

Bhagwant Mann also noted the role of Punjab Police in disrupting supply chains of narcotics, which has helped the government control drug addiction in the state.

Punjab government also offers financial assistance to athletes

At the same time, Bhagwant Mann has also stated that the world-class stadiums and playgrounds will provide employment opportunities and great facilities to the youth. He assured that the accomplished sportspersons who have represented India at the international level would be appointed as coaches to train the emerging talents in new facilities.

Moreover, Mann also highlighted the fact that the players like Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, and several hockey players from the state shone for India despite the lack of facilities before. Noting that the state doesn't lack talent, Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab is the first state in the country to offer financial assistance to athletes for preparation in the lead-up to international competitions, claiming that the move has already shown promising results.

