Punjab: Girl learning to drive hits ex-minister's car and house, newspaper vendor injured | VIDEO A girl learning to drive in Jalandhar lost control of her car, injuring a newspaper vendor and damaging a former minister's car and house. Police are investigating the incident and the injured are receiving treatment. The girl learner has been reported stable and out of danger.

Jalandhar:

A girl learning to drive accidentally hit a newspaper vendor, former minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Kalya's car, and parts of his house in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Sunday. As per details, the incident left the newspaper vendor seriously injured. Following the incident, he was rushed to Jalandhar Civil Hospital. Meanwhile, police officials from Division Number 3 have started an investigation into the case.

According to a local resident Deepak, who was distributing newspapers at the time, the accident happened around 7:15 am near Shastri Market Chowk. "I was on my bicycle delivering newspapers when a car coming from behind hit me. I was injured and with the help of others, I was taken to Jalandhar Civil Hospital," he said. The girl lost control of the car while reversing. During the panic, she accidentally pressed the accelerator which caused the car to first hit the cyclist then the former minister's parked car and finally crash into the gate of his house.

Statement from police

ASI Surjeet Singh, who reached the spot to investigate, said that the accident took place around 7 am outside former minister Kalya's house. "The girl was learning to drive under her father’s supervision. She lost control, hitting a cyclist first, then the minister's car and later the house gate. Police teams arrived immediately after receiving information," he added.

Injuries and current condition

Police confirmed that the newspaper vendor sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment. The girl learner was also injured during the accident but is now out of danger. Further action will be taken after the investigation is completed, they added.

(Inputs from Paramjeet Singh)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Fatal collision on Pune-Solapur Highway near Vakhari captured on CCTV