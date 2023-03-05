Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Punjab: 2 gangsters accused in Moosewala murder succumbs to injures in Tarn Taran

Two gangsters succumbed to injuries in Punjab's Tarn Taran jail on Sunday after a major clash broke out the in the premises of Gaindwal jail, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Toofan, and Mohan Singh, alias Manmohan Singh. A third jail inmate, Keshav, was also critically wounded in the clash. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. All three of them have been accused in the Moosewala murder killing.

Toofan was arrested by the anti-gangster task force in September last year. He was also wanted in the killing of another notorious gangster, Ranbir Singh, in a hospital in Amritsar.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

The clash in jail comes two days after self-styled globe-trotting Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who just came to the limelight after returning from Dubai, when his supporters, carrying swords and arms, clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station in Ajnala, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel in Amritsar district.

