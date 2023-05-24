Punjab: Gangster Jarnail Singh shot dead in Amritsar, murder caught CCTV

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster Jarnail Singh

Gangster Jarnail Singh murder: Gangster Jarnail Singh has been shot dead by unidentified armed persons in Sathiala village of Amritsar. According to reports, Singh, who belonged to the notorious Gopi Ghamshampuriya gang, was currently out on bail.

Senior police officials have rushed to the incident site. The armed assailants fired 20-25 bullets at Jarnail Singh. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Satinder Singh, SSP Amritsar Rural said, "One Jarnail Singh was shot dead by four persons in Sathiala today. The culprits have been identified and their arrest will be made soon. There are four FIRs against him including charges of attempt to murder and case registered under the Arms Act."

The police have launched a probe and manhunt to nab the attackers. CCTV images of the broad-daylight murder have also emerged showing masked men firing indiscriminately at Jarnail Singh.

Preliminary investigations point towards gang rivalry, however, the police are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Latest India News