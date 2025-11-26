Punjab: Four Bishnoi gang shooters arrested after police encounter in Dera Bassi; weapons recovered Investigators suspect that the recovered weapons were sent from Pakistan and delivered to the Lawrence gang in Punjab through drones. The probe is currently underway.

Mohali:

Four shooters associated with the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested on Wednesday following a police encounter near Steel Strips Towers on the Dera Bassi–Ambala highway in Punjab’s Mohali district. They were the operatives of gangster Goldy Dhillon.

Two of the four miscreants were injured after being hit by police gunfire, with one of them reported to be in critical condition. Encounter specialist Vikram Barad personally led the operation.

Punjab DGP issues official statement

According to the information, around 15 rounds were fired from both sides during the encounter. Two members of the police team were struck by bullets, but their bulletproof jackets prevented serious injuries.

“In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar Police apprehends four operatives of foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire near Steal Strips Towers on the Dera Bassi–Ambala highway this afternoon. The accused, hiding in a house along the highway, opened fire on the police during the cordon-and-search operation. In retaliatory fire, two members of the gang sustained bullet injuries,” Punjab DGP posted on X.

Plans for targeted attacks foiled

As per police, they were planning targeted attacks in the Tricity and Patiala region. Police have recovered nearly a dozen advanced weapons and several rounds of ammunition from the spot.

“Preliminary probe reveals the group was acting on instructions from their foreign-based handler and was planning targeted attacks in the Tricity and Patiala region. Recovery: Seven .32 calibre pistols & 70 live cartridges,” he added.

Investigators suspect that the recovered weapons were sent from Pakistan and delivered to the Lawrence gang in Punjab through drones. The probe is currently underway.