Punjab floods: IPS officers to donate one day's salary to CM's Relief Fund, over 800 medical teams deployed Punjab floods: The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Chandigarh:

In a show of solidarity with people affected by devastating floods in Punjab, all Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from the state have decided to contribute one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, said the contribution reflects the police force’s humanitarian commitment beyond its policing role. “In this hour of distress, this is a humble gesture to support relief and rehabilitation efforts. Punjab Police stands with the people and will continue to extend every possible assistance,” Yadav noted.

Health department ramps up response

Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday announced a massive deployment of medical teams to flood-hit districts. A total of 818 teams- including 458 rapid response units and 360 mobile medical squads- are working to provide immediate healthcare to those impacted.

Daily medical camps are being organised in affected areas and shelter homes. So far, 962 camps have been held where nearly 31,876 patients have been treated for ailments like diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, skin and eye infections, hypertension, and diabetes.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj enroute to Punjab

"Departing from Delhi with relief material for Punjab flood victims, as announced earlier by Arvind Kejriwal Ji. Today, I am personally accompanying these trucks carrying essential supplies to Punjab," said Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday.

Care for pregnant women and vulnerable groups

The health department is giving special focus to pregnant women, ensuring antenatal check-ups and safe deliveries even in adverse conditions. Till now, five pregnant women have been airlifted from Gurdaspur using specialised boat ambulances and a helicopter, with timely medical intervention.

Essential medicines and disease prevention

To prevent outbreaks of water- and vector-borne diseases, the state is relying on its robust stockpile of 66 essential drugs and 21 consumables earmarked for flood relief. Additionally, districts have been allocated funds to procure medicines as needed. Over 11,103 ASHA workers are going door-to-door, distributing medicines, spreading awareness about hygiene and health, and ensuring routine immunisation is not disrupted.

Boost to ambulance services

Emergency response has been strengthened with 424 ambulances currently operational, comprising 170 deployed by the government and another 254 provided by IMA, nursing colleges, and NGOs. This expanded fleet ensures that patients in remote and waterlogged areas get uninterrupted 24x7 medical assistance.

Punjab records heaviest August rain in 25 years

The unprecedented flooding has been triggered by the rising waters of the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and seasonal rivulets following intense rainfall in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Officials reported that Punjab received 253.7 mm of rainfall in August- a staggering 74 per cent above normal and the highest in 25 years.