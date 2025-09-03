Punjab floods: AAP MP Raghav Chadha pledges Rs 3.25 crore aid for relief and rehabilitation Punjab floods: Raghav Chadha has also urged the Centre to extend maximum cooperation and support to the state government in dealing with this calamity.

New Delhi:

Punjab is facing its worst floods since 1988, with all 23 districts of the state inundated and at least 30 people reported dead so far. Rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing as the state struggles with widespread destruction of homes, farmlands and livestock.

Amid the crisis, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has announced financial assistance of Rs 3.25 crore from his MPLAD Funds to support flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

"Punjab is battling one of the worst floods in recent history. Homes destroyed, farmlands submerged, cattle lost & 30 precious lives gone. From my MPLAD Funds, I am allocating Rs 3.25 Cr towards: Rs 2.75 Cr for strengthening flood protection embankments so that our villages remain safe from floods in future. Rs 50 Lakh for relief & rehabilitation," the AAP MP said in a post on X.

He added, "This is Punjab’s money, for Punjab’s people. I will also raise this issue in Parliament & appeal to the Centre for maximum support."

In a video message posted on social media, Chadha highlighted the scale of devastation across Punjab. He said families had lost their homes, livelihoods had been destroyed, farmlands submerged and cattle washed away. Farmers saw their hard work reduced to nothing within minutes. “In this flood, we have lost 30 lives. I pay my respects to every departed soul,” he said.

Despite the destruction, Chadha said Punjab has not given up. He saluted the armed forces, NDRF, SDRF, doctors, Punjab Police and BSF personnel who have been at the forefront of rescue efforts. He also thanked civil society groups, NGOs and the youth of Punjab for risking their lives to help those in distress.

“As a Member of Parliament from Punjab, it is my duty to extend all possible support to the state in this difficult time. I am allocating Rs 3.25 crore from my MPLAD Funds. Out of this, Rs 2.75 crore will be used to strengthen flood protection embankments so that our villages remain safe from floods in the future, and Rs 50 lakh will go towards relief and rehabilitation. This is Punjab’s money, for Punjab’s people,” he said.

Chadha urged the Centre to extend maximum cooperation and support to the state government in dealing with this calamity.