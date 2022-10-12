Punjab issues timings for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, Christmas other festivals

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Firecrackers bursting timings: Punjab government has announced new guidelines for bursting firecrackers on major upcoming festivals including Diwali, Christmas, and New Year celebrations.

Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, "Firecrackers will be allowed only for two hours on Diwali night from 8 to 10 pm. Apart from Diwali, crackers will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am & one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, Prakash Purab day of Sri Guru Nanak Dev."

He further said, "bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only for 35 minutes for Christmas from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on December 25-26 and 35 minutes from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on New Year's Eve from 31 December-1 January."

ALSO READ | Rs 223 crore scam surfaces in Delhi Govt's Forest and Wildlife Department

ALSO READ | PM Modi to flag off UNA-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow

Latest India News