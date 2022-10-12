Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Punjab issues timings for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, Christmas other festivals

Firecrackers bursting timings: Punjab government has announced new guidelines for bursting firecrackers on major upcoming festivals including Diwali, Christmas, and New Year celebrations.

Punjab Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, "Firecrackers will be allowed only for two hours on Diwali night from 8 to 10 pm. Apart from Diwali, crackers will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am & one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, Prakash Purab day of Sri Guru Nanak Dev."

He further said, "bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only for 35 minutes for Christmas from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on December 25-26 and 35 minutes from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am midnight on New Year's Eve from 31 December-1 January."

