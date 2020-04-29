Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
Punjab extends curfew by 2 more weeks, eases some restrictions

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has announced that curfew will be extended for two more weeks in lockdown but three-hour relaxation will be given.

Chandigarh Updated on: April 29, 2020 16:04 IST
Punjab on Wednesday decided to extend the curfew by two more weeks after May 3 to arrest the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the step, adding that relaxation would be given from 7am-11am, and requested people to abide by the rules.

He said, "Coronavirus lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day; during this time people can come out of their houses and shops will be opening. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks."

 

