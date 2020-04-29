Image Source : PTI Punjab extends curfew by 2 more weeks, eases some restrictions

Punjab on Wednesday decided to extend the curfew by two more weeks after May 3 to arrest the rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the step, adding that relaxation would be given from 7am-11am, and requested people to abide by the rules.

He said, "Coronavirus lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day; during this time people can come out of their houses and shops will be opening. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks."

#WATCH Lockdown will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day; during this time people can come out of their houses and shops will be opening. Also, we have decided to extend the curfew in the state by two more weeks: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/tHTaE22NYB — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

