Punjab extends closure of colleges, universities till September 3 amid heavy rains Punjab has shut all colleges, universities, and polytechnics till September 3, following earlier orders closing schools due to floods. The ongoing heavy rainfall has worsened the flood situation, particularly in northern districts where swollen rivers have breached danger levels.

Amritsar:

The Punjab government on Monday ordered the closure of all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes across the state till September 3 following incessant rainfall. Taking to X, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the safety of students, especially those residing in hostels, rests with the respective administrations. He also urged people to strictly follow local authority advisories.

Schools already shut till September 3

A day earlier, the state government extended holidays for all schools till September 3, considering the worsening flood-like conditions. Initially, schools were ordered shut from August 27 to August 30 but the rising water levels forced the government to extend the closure.

Flood situation worsens across Punjab

Punjab has been grappling with massive floods triggered by heavy downpours in the catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi, along with several seasonal rivulets, have swelled dangerously, inundating low-lying regions. The worst-hit villages lie in districts including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar. Rescue teams remain on high alert, while local administrations continue to provide relief to affected communities.

According to the Met department, several places in Punjab and Haryana received rain during the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am Monday. Among other places in Punjab which received rain included Amritsar (24.1 mm), Patiala (80.4 mm), Pathankot (3.6 mm), Bathinda (3 mm), Faridkot (10.2 mm), Gurdaspur (2.7 mm), SBS Nagar (112.7 mm), Mohali (64 mm), Mansa (42 mm) and Rupnagar (82.5 mm). Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, received 76.5 mm of rainfall.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Punjab floods: Rain lashes several areas across state; alert in Kapurthala as Beas river swells