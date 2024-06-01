Punjab Exit Poll Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check all details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Details

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Result 2024: June 1 marks the culmination of the seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with the border state of Punjab also locking the fate of the candidates vying for power in the 13 parliamentary constituencies the same day. Punjab, witnessing a four-cornered fight among the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contesting separately, has turned into a battleground, with all parties hoping to succeed on June 4.

Punjab Elections 2024: Date of Polls

In Punjab, voters cast their votes on June 1 (seventh phase), thus determining the fate of all the candidates, including those seeking to regain their existing seats or others vying for their first term in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among the total 13 seats in Punjab, all eyes are on the Amritsar and Patiala seats. The BJP has fielded former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjeet Singh Sandhu in Amritsar, while Patiala will see a contest among former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife, Preneet Kaur, representing the BJP, and other notable candidates from Congress and AAP.

Punjab Elections 2024: Date of Results

As announced by the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes for all 13 seats in Punjab, along with the remaining 530 seats across the country, will be held on June 4. Of the total 545 seats in the Parliament, polling was held across 543 seats, with the remaining two seats filled by nominated representatives of the Anglo-Indian community if the President feels this community has not been adequately represented.

Punjab Elections 2024: Main Parties and Candidates

The state is witnessing a four-cornered contest with major parties, including AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD, fighting on their own. For the first time, BSP has also fielded candidates for a few seats in the state.

Key battles include the Patiala seat, where Preneet Kaur (BJP), Dr. Dharamvira Gandhi (Congress), and Dr. Balbir Singh (AAP) are competing. In Amritsar, the BJP has fielded former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu. In Khadoor Sahib, pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, currently jailed in Assam under the National Security Act (NSA), is contesting as an independent candidate. In Bhatinda, SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal faces candidates from Congress, AAP, and BJP. Ludhiana sees a contest primarily between Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, with past runners-up from the Lok Insaaf Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

Punjab Elections 2024: What Happened in 2014 and 2019?

In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with the remaining five seats going to the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party. In 2014, SAD and AAP each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats.

Punjab Elections 2024: When and Where to Watch Exit Poll Results?

What Are Exit Polls?

Exit polls gauge voter sentiment after they have cast their votes. These polls, conducted by various media organizations, aim to predict election outcomes by gathering information from voters of different regions and constituencies outside polling booths. Exit polls differ from opinion polls, which are conducted before voting. They aim to understand voter preferences before the actual counting date, using random or systematic sampling methods to include diverse demographics.

Process of Conducting Exit Polls

Most media organizations conduct exit polls through random sampling, while some use systematic sampling to predict outcomes. Pollsters ask people from different castes, age groups, genders, and regions whom they voted for to ensure diverse representation in their results.