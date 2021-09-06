Punjab elections: Infighting in AAP? Bhagwant Mann's camp wants him to be CM's face

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab President Bhagwant Mann staged a protest outside the official residence of party's Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh

After the Congress unit in Punjab, now it seems, is the time for the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) to quell the uprising infighting within the party. According to reports, supporters of Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann staged a protest outside the official residence of the party's Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh and also demanded that the Sangrur MP be nominated for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

AAP, which is eyeing to win the Punjab Assembly elections, has already blown the poll bugle by announcing electricity sops for the residents. During his tour in Punjab in June, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised 300 units of free electricity per month for each household in that state if his Aam Aadmi Party wins the polls. The AAP leader also promised a round-the-clock power supply in Punjab and waiver of pending electricity bills if his party is voted to power.

In August too, Kejriwal had a meeting with Punjab AAP leaders and had said that the Chief Ministerial name will be announced soon.

