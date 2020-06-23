Punjab eases lockdown norms for hotels, restaurants; allows dine-in facility with 50% capacity

Image Source : PTI FILE Punjab eases lockdown norms, to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls at 50% capacity

The Punjab government on Tuesday relaxed the lockdown conditions for restaurants, hotels and other hospitality services. The government allowed to reopen hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and other hospitality services at reduced 50 per cent capacity. However, establishments must adhere to SoP and observe full precautions.

In fresh guidelines for the phased reopening of businesses, the department of home affairs allowed dine-in facility at restaurants till 8pm with 50% occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less.

So far, standalone restaurants were permitted to remain open till 8pm for takeaway and home delivery.

Restaurants in Hotels are allowed to serve food including buffet meals upto 50% of their seating capacity or 50 guests, whichever is less. These restaurants would also be open to persons other than hotel guests but the timings for both the hotels guests as well as persons from outside would be till 8 pm.

The bars shall remain closed. However, liquor can be served in the room and restaurants as permitted under the Excise policy of the state.

Similarly, wedding functions, social functions and ‘open-air’ parties have been allowed in banquet halls, marriage palaces, hotels and open venues can be organised up to 50 people. The number of guests excluding catering staff would not exceed 50 people, according to the revised guidelines.

