Punjab DSP posted with Special Operations Group in Patiala dies of bullet injuries at his home

Neighbors of Gagandeep Bhullar heard the sound of a bullet firing from his home and he was found in a pool of blood.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Patiala Updated on: October 20, 2022 10:31 IST
Punjab DSP Gagandeep Bhullar posted with Special Operations Group (SOG) in Nabha, Patiala district was found dead of bullet injuries at his home on Wednesday. 

“We are conducting a further probe into the matter and checking CCTV footage. The revolver used in the incident is under investigation,” said Harry Boaprai, SHO. 

The incident took place around 7 pm and DSP was taken to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead.

Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said DSP Bhullar was at his house when neighbours heard the sound of a gunshot. “We are probing the matter,” he added.

(ANI input)

