Punjab DSP posted with Special Operations Group in Patiala dies of bullet injuries at his home

Punjab DSP Gagandeep Bhullar posted with Special Operations Group (SOG) in Nabha, Patiala district was found dead of bullet injuries at his home on Wednesday.

“We are conducting a further probe into the matter and checking CCTV footage. The revolver used in the incident is under investigation,” said Harry Boaprai, SHO.

The incident took place around 7 pm and DSP was taken to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead.

Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said DSP Bhullar was at his house when neighbours heard the sound of a gunshot. “We are probing the matter,” he added.

