Punjab: Drone found near India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar

Punjab: A drone was seized from a field near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar district, a BSF official said on Monday (February 3). Acting on specific information, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops conducted a search operation in the border area of Amritsar on Sunday and a drone was seized from a field near Khanwal village, said the official.

2 smugglers nabbed with heroin packet dropped by Pakistani drone in Gurdaspur

Two suspected narcotics smugglers were apprehended with a packet of heroin near the border area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, a BSF official said on Sunday. The smugglers were apprehended after they retrieved the heroin packet weighing about 550 grams that was allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone in Chanduwadala village late on Saturday, the Border Security Force (BSF) official added.

A metal hook was found attached to the packet, confirming that it was dropped by drone, he further said. BSF troops were conducting a search operation in the area while acting on intelligence regarding drone activity.

The accused were residents of the village, the official said.