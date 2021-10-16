Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. In late night surprise visit, Sukhjinder Randhawa checks police ‘nakas’ near Indo-Pak border

In late night surprise visit, Sukhjinder Randhawa checks police ‘nakas’ near Indo-Pak border

Randhawa, who also holds Home Dept portfolio, late Friday evening conducted checking of the Punjab Police 'nakas' at Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala, Amritsar, officials said.

PTI PTI
Chandigarh Updated on: October 16, 2021 7:54 IST
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Sukhjinder Randhawa conducts late night surp
Image Source : ANI.

Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa conducts late night surprise checking of police ‘nakas’ near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa carried out late night surprise visit of police checkpoints near the Indo-Pak International Border in Amritsar district, officials said.

Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, late Friday evening conducted checking of the Punjab Police 'nakas' at Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala, Amritsar, they said.

He also carried out checking of the 'nakas' in Gagomahal, they added.

Randhawa interacted with police officials at the nakas, the officials said.

"I am at the Indo Pak Border in Amritsar Sector right now, to invigorate the morale of our forces. The Pb Govt. stands by the security forces as they defend and secure our borders. The security forces sacrifice lets us as citizens of this beautiful country sleep in peace," the deputy chief minister tweeted.

Randhawa's visit comes a day after he flayed the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction inside the International Border along Punjab, calling it an infringement on the rights of the state.

 

Also Read: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi meets Captain Amarinder Singh at latter's farmhouse in Mohali

Also Read: Attack on federalism, says Punjab govt on Centre's BSF order; Amarinder seconds move

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News