Image Source : PTI Punjab reports 12 new coronavirus cases; state tally stands at 170

Pinjab on Sunday reported 12 new coronavirus positive case, taking state toll to 170. Among the fresh cases, seven are from Jalandhar, three from Mohali and one each from Kapurthala and Faridkot. As many as twelve people died due to the disease so far in the state, whereas two patients are on oxygen support and 23 have been discharged. As per the state bulletin, Mohali district continues to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab with 53 confirmed cases so far.

Jalandhar has reported 22 cases, followed by 19 in Nawanshahr, 16 in Pathankot, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, 10 in Ludhiana, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Kapurthala and Barnala, and one in Muktsar.

A total of 4,281 samples have been taken so far for testing. Out of these, 3,590 have come out negative and reports of 521 samples are still awaited.

Meanwhile, two people tested positive for the virus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the total to 21.

They are the mother and the daughter of a 40-year-old man who had earlier tested positive for the infection.

A total of 279 samples have been tested in Chandigarh so far, of which 247 tested negative and reports of 10 samples are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

