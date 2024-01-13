Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Punjab cop thrown up in air after hit by car in Jalandhar

As per Station House Officer Sukhjit Singh, the driver of the car fled the spot after the incident and is on the run. He said the car was impounded later and the injured Surjit Singh was admitted at a government hospital in Ludhiana.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Jalandhar Updated on: January 13, 2024 8:16 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab cop thrown up in air after hit by car in Jalandhar

Punjab news: A Punjab Police officer was grievously injured after being hit by a speeding car near a checkpost in Punjab’s Jalandhar. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

In the 20-second video footage, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh is seen at the check post along the Sutlej river in the Shahkot area, and standing in the middle of the road as he signals a car to stop.

However, the car rammed the policeman, who was flung into the air.

As per Station House Officer Sukhjit Singh, the driver of the car fled the spot after the incident and is on the run. He said the car was impounded later and the injured Surjit Singh was admitted at a government hospital in Ludhiana.

