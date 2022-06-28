Punjab cop manhandles woman, shoots husband during scuffle in Derabassi, suspended

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @TAJINDERBAGGA Punjab cop fires at civilian during a scuffle.

Highlights A Punjab cop fired at a man during a scuffle in Derabassi

The cop also manhandled a woman whose husband was shot

The cops has been suspended and an inquiry into the matter has been initiated

A sub-inspector of police shot and injured a motorcyclist during a scuffle at a checkpoint in Punjab's Derabassi, following which the officer was suspended on Tuesday.

A police vehicle was vandalised by a group of people following the incident that happened on Sunday, police said.

A purported video of the incident which surfaced on the internet showed a man scuffling with the policeman who then fires a single shot at the man's leg.

The injured man, Hitesh Kumar (24), was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh, police said.

Slamming cop's action in AAP-ruled Punjab, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that there were 2-3 cops present at scene who could have controlled the situation but instead one chose to open fire.

"In Derabassi, Punjab Police manhandled a woman and shot her when her husband resisted. @ArvindKejriwal After coming to power, Punjab Police has stopped treating the citizens of Punjab as human beings. If so many cops wanted, they could have caught the man but one of the cops chose to open fire."

A police team patrolling the area stopped a couple on a two-wheeler for checking. The woman had an argument with Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwinder Singh and called some of her relatives following which they entered into an altercation with the cops, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Vivek Sheel Soni on Tuesday ordered registration of an FIR against Singh and placed him under suspension.

Departmental action against three police personnel present on the spot was also initiated, the SSP said.

According to a police statement, "The development came after the SI, who along with the police team was conducting a routine checking, fired at the leg of a person identified as Hitesh Kumar following a scuffle with some individuals on the night of June 26."

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Superintendent of Police Headquarters in Mohali has been constituted to investigate the incident and submit a report.

