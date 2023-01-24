Will Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving jail term, be released on January 26?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Such posters have come up in many places in Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is serving a one-year sentence in the road rage case, is expected to be released from prison on January 26. Following this posters in support of the leader have been put up at various places in Ludhiana, Punjab amid speculations of his release. In the posters, Sidhu was been addressed as the 'protector of Punjab.'

However, there are still doubts about his early release as any Cabinet meeting of the Punjab government is not slated before February 3. Interestingly, the file is with the chief minister, who has not approved it yet. The jail ministry lies with CM Bhagwant Mann. Till now, the Punjab government has not approved the names of the prisoners who would be freed on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

On the other hand, there are still doubts regarding the participation of Navjot Singh Sidhu during the closing rally of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30. Sidhu was supposed to accompany Priyanka Gandhi to attend the concluding rally of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, but due the Congress leader might have to wait a little longer.

On the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, following the instructions of the Central Government, the State Governments are giving various exemptions to those prisoners who have good conduct in jail and who are not serving any serious crime sentence.

In Sidhu's case, according to the rule, he is serving only one year sentence and has spent about 68% of his sentence in jail without parole or furlough.

