Punjab Congress leaders meet Harish Rawat, offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple

Punjab Congress leaders meet Harish Rawat in Dehradun, to visit Kedarnath Temple today

Senior Punjab Congress leaders met former state in-charge, Harish Rawat, in Dehradun today. CM Charanjit Singh Channi was also present at the meeting, along with PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, present Punjab party in charge Harish Chaudhary, and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh. The Congress delegation later visited Kedarnath Temple and offered prayers.

Soon after the meeting, Rawat said, "Did you see when I had said that all is well now in Punjab? Everything is going smoothly, we're overcoming challenges. I'm confident that this will continue & Harish Chaudhary is someone you can learn from".

"This is taking us towards victory in Punjab. Congress will win", he further added.

Quite opposite to what Rawat stood by, Sidhu on the other hand reflects that infighting amid the Punjab Congress still persists. On Monday, Sidhu attacked politicians who offer "lollipops" just ahead of polls and said that Punjab's welfare comes from a roadmap and not by tactics. He was referring to the recent freebies announced by Channi.

"I came here to seek blessings, that I could merge my welfare with Punjab's welfare, that Punjab & Punjabis win. We'll go to Kedarnath today", Sidhu was heard saying after the meeting.

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. But his resignation was not accepted by the party.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress as a minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts.

This came as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

