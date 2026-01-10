Punjab CM Mann leads next-level education reforms—from Schools of Eminence to quality teacher training The CM said that to enable teachers to focus on their primary duties, 1920 campus managers have been appointed, adding that to help the children of Punjab soar high and fulfill their dreams, an "Education Revolution" was launched in 2022.

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government is aiming to make the state a world-class education hub with a focus on infrastructure development and teacher training. The government has so far set up a total of 118 Schools of Eminence with an investment of Rs 231.74 crore. The Schools of Eminence, as per Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are considered a remarkable beginning toward a bright future for underprivileged children. "The state government is making concerted efforts to transform the destiny of the youth by making them job givers instead of job seekers," the CM said.

The students in Schools of Eminence are being provided free uniforms, bus services have been arranged for girls, and they are offered free coaching for competitive exams—Armed Forces, NEET, JEE, CLAT, and NIFT. As per the CM, 265 students studying in Schools of Eminence and other government schools qualified for JEE Mains, 44 cleared JEE Advanced, and 848 students qualified for NEET.

The government is also focusing on teacher training through comprehensive training programmes, technology integration, and competency-based education modules. The Mann government has partnered with IIT Madras-Pravartak to launch a free, online training program for over 5,000 teachers as career mentors for students.

Highlighting the government's focus on quality teacher training, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "234 principals and education officers have received world-class training in Singapore, 152 head teachers have received advanced coaching at IIM Ahmedabad, and 144 primary teachers have undergone special training at Turku University in Finland."

The CM said that to enable teachers to focus on their primary duties, 1920 campus managers have been appointed, adding that to help the children of Punjab soar high and fulfill their dreams, an "Education Revolution" was launched in 2022.

The government has also introduced the concept of Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs), which has received overwhelming support from parents. He said that Punjab currently has 19,200 government schools, and nearly 25 lakh parents have participated in PTMs.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by the India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)