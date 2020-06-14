Image Source : FILE PHOTO/HARSIMRAT KAUR TWITTER Punjab CM hails first Sikh woman graduate of US Military Academy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, here on Sunday, complemented Anmol Narang for becoming the first observant Sikh woman to graduate from the US Military Academy.

"I congratulate 23-year-old Anmol Narang who on Saturday became the first observant Sikh to graduate from the US Military Academy at West Point," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Anmol, entire Punjab is proud of you. God bless!" he added.

"I am excited and honored to be fulfilling my dream of graduating from West Point," said Second Lt. Anmol Narang. "I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career path is possible for anyone willing to rise to the challenge."

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage