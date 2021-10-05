Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Channi to visit Jaipur today, have lunch with Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Newly appointed Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will be reaching Jaipur today to meet his Rajasthan counterpart CM Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot will be hosting a lunch for Channi at his residence, said sources, adding that it will also be attended by all Rajasthan ministers. Channi is scheduled to leave during the afternoon.

Later during the day, Gehlot will hold a Cabinet meeting to review the progress of 'Prashasan Shahron ke Sang' and 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaigns, the sources said.

The two campaigns were launched on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Central leadership and claimed that BJP is only remembering Gandhi's name due to political compulsions.

Speaking at an event Gehlot said, "Those who never remembered Gandhi Ji now have started remembering him. The Prime Minister has fulfilled his political compulsion by taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi."

He urged the top leadership of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to take inspiration from Gandhian ideologies and said "the sense of non-violence should be reflected from themselves."

