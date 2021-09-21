Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today

Newly-inducted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is slated to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi today. As per sources, Channi will arrive in the national capital after 12. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in Shimla for a personal visit is expected to reach New Delhi around the same time.

Channi will be accompanied by both deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, along with PPCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Channi during his meeting with Rahul will discuss the names of ministers to be included in the Cabinet.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday attended the oath-taking ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as new chief minister in Punjab in Chandigarh. Channi took over after former CM Amarinder Singh's resignation on Saturday.

Soon after swearing-in as the first Dalit CM of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday held his first Cabinet meeting and discussed various 'pro-poor initiatives' which it plans to implement in a time-bound manner.

In the meeting that was held at 8 pm at the secretariat in Chandigarh, it was decided that these initiatives in the welfare of the poor will be launched from October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the Father of the Nation, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Also Read: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in his first presser urges Centre to repeal farm laws

Latest India News