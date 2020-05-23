Image Source : PTI Punjab CM announces 14-day mandatory quarantine for people taking flights, trains, buses

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced that people coming to the state by travelling in domestic flights, trains and buses will be asked to undergo compulsory home quarantine for 14-days. Meanwhile, if any passenger will be found symptomatic would be sent into institutional quarantine.

The chief minister in today’s edition of his FB Live programme '#AskCaptain' said, "Screening of those entering the state would be done at all state and district border entry points, as well as railway stations and airports, and those found symptomatic would be sent into institutional quarantine, while the others would have to undergo mandatory 2-week home quarantine."

Besides that, he assured that the rapid testing teams would check on the home quarantined persons while those found symptomatic would have to undergo thorough testing in hospitals/isolation centres. He asserted that his government would not rely on any certificates of testing from any part of the country or the world.

He cited Punjab’s experience with those who came from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, as well as the more recent case of Dubai, from where Punjabis coming back had tested positive despite carrying medical certificates showing them to be negative.

Meanwhile, those returning to India via special international flights are already required to undergo institutional quarantine, as per the Central Government’s guidelines.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage