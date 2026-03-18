Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unveils sub-divisional hospital in Sangrur to bolster healthcare access

Sangrur:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dedicated a modern sub-divisional hospital and a dedicated maternal-child health facility to the public in Sangrur district's Dhuri, marking a significant boost to regional healthcare infrastructure. Constructed at a cost of Rs 21.65 crore, these facilities span approximately 73,000 square feet and will serve over 58,000 urban residents alongside nearly 70 surrounding villages, embodying the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's commitment to accessible, patient-focused medical services.

Comprehensive facilities for secondary and maternal care

The 80-bed complex includes a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital offering comprehensive secondary-level services and a 30-bed maternal-child block prioritizing women's and neonatal health. Equipped with 13 OPD rooms, an emergency block, seven operation theaters for major and minor surgeries, two registration counters and advanced diagnostics like ECG, ultrasound, X-ray, and three modern labs, it ensures free testing, surgeries and specialist consultations, including ENT and knee replacements, all under one roof.

Bringing specialised services closer to rural doorsteps

Mann emphasised that the hospitals will transform healthcare delivery by providing cesarean and normal deliveries under expert gynecologists, emergency care and advanced procedures for thousands previously underserved. Addressing a public gathering, he highlighted how these centers eliminate the need for long travels, directly benefiting Dhuri's populace and rural pockets while aligning with broader AAP initiatives like recruiting over 1,500 doctors (600 plus specialists) and staffing 800 plus Aam Aadmi Clinics.

(Image Source : BHAGWANT MANN'S X ACCOUNT. ) Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Reinforcing AAP's healthcare revolution in Punjab

This inauguration underscores CM Mann's vision of a robust, equitable health system, with no citizen denied medical treatment. By strengthening infrastructure and professional availability, Punjab aims to set a national benchmark, ensuring timely interventions and specialised care reach even remote areas.