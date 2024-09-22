Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann to reshuffle Cabinet tomorrow, four ministers resign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan

In a significant political development, the Punjab Cabinet is set for a major reshuffle tomorrow, with four ministers resigning from their posts and five new members slated to be inducted into the council of ministers.

Ministers Balkaur Singh, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, and Anmol Gagan Maan have tendered their resignations ahead of the reshuffle. Sources suggest that this move is part of a broader political strategy to bring in new faces and fresh energy into the state’s governance.

New ministers to take at 5 PM

The new ministers expected to take the oath are Hardeep Singh Mundian, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Barinder Goyal, Mohinder Bhagat, and one more individual whose name is yet to be confirmed. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 5 PM tomorrow at Raj Bhavan.

Number of ministers may rise to 16

The current cabinet of the Punjab government has a total of 15 ministers including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Only two of them are women. However, after the cabinet reshuffle on Monday, the total number of ministers may increase to 16. It is not clear yet whether the departments of the ministers who are being retained will be changed or reduced or they will be kept as they are.

In 2022, Punjab Assembly Elections, AAP recorded a landslide victory, winning 92 seats, and defeating Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP. Earlier on September 12, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Punjab government transferred 38 IAS officers and one PCS officer. On September 7, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also assured the youth of job security and criticised the previous government for not being considerate towards the youth of the state while speaking at an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Chandigarh.



