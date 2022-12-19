Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann starts two-day tour to Chennai, Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mann is also set to extend the invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday started his two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo the industrial giants for investment. His visit to the southern states comes ahead of the Investment Summit to be organised in the state on the 23rd and 24th of February.

The CM is in Chennai at present. He will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies today to rope in investments and strategic tie-ups in key sectors. Mann will also be holding meetings with the leaders of the industry in Hyderabad on December 20.

The CM said that the tour to these big industrial hubs will further accelerate the industrial growth of the state on one hand but also open new vistas of employment for youth on the other.

Mann is also set to extend the invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit. Chief Minister Mann reiterated his commitment to make the state an industrial hub, adding that the state government will leave no stone unturned for it. Mann said that every effort is being made to put the state in the orbit of the high-growth trajectory of industrial development.

He said, "I will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth for entrepreneurs. He expressed hope that this tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to the industrial growth of the state."

